Where Can You Stream “House Of The Dragon” Online | Episode Count

‘House of the Dragon,’ the prequel series to the smash-hit Game of Thrones, is all set to premiere, and if you’re wondering where to watch all the episodes online, this article will tell you all about it.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the story of the House Targaryen and the power struggle to sit on the Iron throne among the Targaryens. The show will primarily feature the House Targaryen civil war, which the Game of Thrones fans has heard so much about in the previous series, also called the Dance of the Dragons.

In addition, you can also read about the release schedule of the first episode of ‘House of Dragons,’ which also contains the release timings for different time zones. As for where to watch House of Dragons as it premiers this Sunday, August 21st, 2022, the next segment will guide you through.

Where to stream House of the Dragon online?

Fans waiting eagerly for the Game of Thrones prequel to release can stream it online on HBO Max this weekend. Furthermore, the series will also air on HBO at 6 PM PT and 9 PM ET. Meanwhile, if your HBO Max is not available in your region, you can watch all the episodes of House of the Dragon while using a VPN service. On that note, do take a look at the list of some of the best VPN services to use to stream content online in 2022.

Meanwhile, if you’re thinking of a free trial of HBO Max, the streaming service currently does not offer one. However, you can avail an HBO Max subscription as an add-on to your Hulu subscription for $14.99 per month. In addition, there are many cable providers that offer HBO Max with their subscriptions. As for the free content on HBO Max, as you can expect, House of Dragons will not be available for free to watch.

Along with HBO Max, YouTube TV subscribers can opt for the HBO or entertainment plus package (that includes HBO) for $14.99 to stream all the episodes of House of the Dragon online.

House of Dragon episode count

‘House of Dragon’ season 1 will feature 10 episodes spanning from August to October. While the first episode will be aired and simultaneously streamed on HBO Max on August 21st, have a look below for the complete episode release count for season 1.

Episode 1: August 21 st

August 21 Episode 2: August 28 th

August 28 Episode 3: September 4 th

September 4 Episode 4: September 11 th

September 11 Episode 5: September 18 th

September 18 Episode 6: September 25 th

September 25 Episode 7: October 2 nd

October 2 Episode 8: October 9 th

October 9 Episode 9: October 16 th

October 16 Episode 10: October 23rd

