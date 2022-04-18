When Will “Better Call Saul” Season 6 Episodes 1 & 2 Stream On Netflix US & India?

‘Better Call Saul’ is arguably one of the best spin-off shows out there. The series began airing back in 2015 and since then has been fan-favorite. However, ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 will mark the show’s end as it will tie all loose ends to Breaking Bad.

The final season will begin with episodes 1 & 2 airing on April 18, 2022, at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). But that is only the case when it comes to releasing on AMC and AMC+.

Additionally, the platforms above are only available in the United States. You will have to rely on Netflix to stream the series in other regions. Now it raises the question of when will ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 episodes 1 & 2 stream on Netflix, right? Why won’t we find that in the next section of our streaming guide?

The final season of the long-running TV series will be available on Netflix on April 19, 2022. This will follow Netflix’s standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

How many episodes will ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 have?

Season 6 will have 13 episodes, but there is a catch. Following the double premiere, until episode 7, the show will take up a weekly release schedule. After that, for the remaining six episodes, the series will return to AMC and Netflix in June or July 2022.

This is it for this article. What are your expectations from Better Call Saul season 6 episodes 1 & 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.