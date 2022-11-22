Here’s When And Where To Watch Chhello Show

Chhello Show, India’s official entry to the Oscars, will soon be available on Netflix. The platform recently announced the arrival of the Gujarati film, which marked India’s entry into the 95th Academy Awards. The film, titled Last Film Show in English, made its theatrical debut on October 14th, 2022. The semi-biographical coming-of-age drama is written and directed by Pan Nalin. The Gujarati film has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals such as Tribeca and the Buenos Aires International Film Festival. Here’s when and where you can watch Chhello Show.

When and where to watch Chhello Show?

According to Netflix’s official announcement, the Gujarati film Chhello Show will premiere on the platform on November 25, 2022. The director of the film, Nalin, during a conversation with publications about the OTT debut, said, “Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it.” He further added, “As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, Last Film Show is just a click away.”

WE HAVE AN ANNOUNCEMENT! 📣

An extraordinary cinematic experience, Last Film Show, India's Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Oscars is streaming from Nov 25 in Hindi & Gujarati on Netflix! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NgzeHYV1YU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 21, 2022

Everything we know about it

Directed by Pan Nalin, the film is titled Last Film Show in English. It’s interesting that the director’s own childhood experiences in Gujarat, where he first fell in love with movies, served as inspiration for the movie. The coming-of-age drama is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, Monsoon Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale.

According to a press note, the film “is set at the cusp of the digital revolution and follows a nine-year-old boy ensnared by the magic and science of light and shadow that lies behind celluloid film projection.”

The critically acclaimed film stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta are in prominent parts. The film premiered internationally at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021 and won numerous festival honors, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival.

Stream Chhello Show on Netflix starting November 25, 2022.