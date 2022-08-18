Raised By Wolves has all the elements of a compelling sci-fi series, including high-concept drama, thought-provoking plotlines, and stunning visuals, with an incredibly imaginative world at its center. Its speculative storytelling and religious undertones are a far cry from the genre’s standard tropes. But this high-risk approach to innovation and artistic integrity has helped Raised By Wolves garner some extremely positive reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

When is ‘Raised By Wolves’ Season 1 And 2 Premiering On Prime Video?

There is much to see. Season 2 is now available for streaming in its entirety. #RaisedByWolvesMax pic.twitter.com/Jk5OJyO8F9 — Raised by Wolves on HBO Max (@RaisedWolvesMAX) March 19, 2022

On 18 July, Amazon Prime Video announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. This collaboration offered to stream a slate of 11 series and ten feature films from HBO Max exclusively on its service. The slate includes series across genres, from the Kaley Cuoco-starrer comedic thriller The Flight Attendant to HBO Max original movies such as Aquaman: King of Atlantis, An American Pickle, Let Them All Talk, Superintelligence, and Raised by Wolves – Season 1 & 2 among others.

Raised by Wolves – Season 1 & 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime video on 18 August 2022. Since HBO Max is not available in India, the inclusion of these shows and movies will allow Indian audiences to view some of HBO’s finest works.

More details about the show

Written by Aaron Guzikowski, Raised by Wolves is an American science fiction drama television series that premiered on HBO Max on September 3, 2020. Executively directed by Ridley Scott and the official plotline of the show reads:

“After the Earth was destroyed by a catastrophic battle, two androids, Father and Mother, are tasked with raising human children on Kepler-22b. As the increasing human colony is threatened by religious divisions, the androids discover that regulating human beliefs is a treacherous and tough endeavor. It’s a really unique epic show to watch, something that is so original, well-rounded, and full of suspense and drama.”

The cast includes Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Travis Femmal, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, and Jordan Loughran, among many.

Will there be a season 3?

Raised By Wolves Season 3 was canceled by the HBO network on June 3 2022, just a few weeks after the premiere of the final episode of the second season. As a result, even if it had the potential to build a fanbase anxious to see additional seasons of these shows in order to watch the characters evolve and make the episodes better with each passing week, the series has little chance of being renewed by the network. It’s unfortunate that viewers who hoped to see the series progress will no longer be able to witness another chapter.

Stream all episodes of Raised By Wolves– Season 1 & 2 on Amazon Prime Video starting August 18, 2022.