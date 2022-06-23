When Is Money Heist Korea Releasing On Netflix?

Over the years, streaming giant Netflix has heavily focused on titles from other languages. As a result, fans have seen pretty amazing TV shows and movies on the streaming service. Among them is the Spanish drama series Money Heist. Following its phenomenal success, Netflix is soon releasing Money Heist Korea.

As the name suggests, the show will be based on the original Spanish series, but it will be the Korean version. Netflix has played a huge role in ensuring that K-dramas reach a wider audience. And the release of this 2022 TV show will certainly help with that.

That being said, let’s talk about when Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will be released online. On top of that, where to watch it online, and is it possible to stream the show for free? We will discuss this in this article.

Image credit: Netflix

Starting things off with its release date, you will be able to see it on June 24, 2022. It will follow the standard release schedule, i.e., 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. Moreover, since the series is a Netflix original, you can watch all its episodes on the streaming platform.

But before diving into it, make sure you have watched the entire Spanish version. Feel free to check out our guide on Money Heist season 5, part 2, right here.

Can I watch ‘Money Heist Korea’ for free on Netflix?

Unfortunately, as of now, it is not possible to watch the series for free. Since Netflix has removed its free trial offer for new users. However, you can still get a free streaming service account via some telecom companies’ offers.

Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give a basic and standard subscription for $8.99 and $13.99 Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month

This concludes our guide on Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. What are your expectations from the new Netflix series? Let us know your views in the comments section below.