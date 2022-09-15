When Is Camila Mendes’ Do Revenge Releasing Online?

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is releasing her new flick titled Do Revenge online soon. The movie is loosely based on Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film Strangers on a Train. While there is no official word if the film is completely based on it, after reading the plot of Robinson’s new film, you’ll see the similarities.

The main cast featured Riverdale fame Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. The two talented actresses will be portraying teenage girls who are seeking revenge. In the movie, Drea (Mendes) and Eleanor (Hawke) are bullied throughout their high school life.

But they have had enough. And in order to take revenge, the two girls decide to go after each other’s bullies. The trailer of the film looks intriguing, and there’s a huge chance that the movie will be a success. That being said, let’s take a look at the streaming details of the 2022 film.

Image credit: Netflix

The movie is gearing up for a direct digital release on September 16, 2022. It will be available to stream online at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

On the above-mentioned release date and time, the movie will be available exclusively on streaming juggernaut Netflix.

Can I watch Do Revenge for free on Netflix?

Unfortunately, as of now, there is no way for you to stream the 2022 film for free on Netflix. But what you can do is rely on the below-mentioned offers to get a free account on the streaming service.

While you wait for this title’s release, feel free to check our streaming guide on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Also, let us know for expectations from Do Revenge in the comments section below.