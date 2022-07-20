Facebook Twitter Instagram
WhatsApp Testing Video Call Avatars For Android And iOS

Express yourself with avatars!

Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is a revolutionary instant digital messaging app that played a vital role in communication innovation. The company is about to release some new features through the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.22.16.11, and the most notable feature is avatars.

Avatars aren’t a new sight as several other popular platforms like Snapchat already offer the feature. However, WhatsApp has decided to implement the approach as a tool to help users maintain privacy and act as a valuable form of self-expression.

Meta is slowly and steadily expanding the border of what the users can potentially do with Bitmoji. Although there have been previous efforts in animated emojis and stickers, all in vain as the users demanded more. The new feature will try to match Samsung and Apple for something they released years ago.

WhatsApp New Feature: Details

The company plans to introduce avatars on WhatsApp, which users can rely upon during a video call. Users will also be able to use it as a sticker, thus providing a new way to interact. In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.11 update, Meta is still working on it, and reports are that it is planning to introduce a whole dedicated section for it.

The user can customize their avatar to match their physical appearance. Furthermore, if the user is uncomfortable sharing their live video during video calls, they can put up an avatar to avoid the awkward interaction.

WhatsApp
Image: Pexels

The user will get a button to let them turn off their video and switch to the avatar, as reported by WABetaInfo. Although it might take some time before the company comes up with complete functionality, there are signs which impress the users.

It also raises many questions among consumers on whether the designers will have a 3D or a 2D appearance. Although the first set might be barebones with limited customization, we can expect gradual improvements with more exciting features.

Abhishek Mishra

Abhishek Mishra

I love exploring technology and devote my time to curating detailed posts and supplying credible information to inquisitive users. I wish I had some spare time to play a few RPGs or clean my desk.

