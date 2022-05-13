WhatsApp Is Testing Chat Filters For All Users

WhatsApp released chat filters last year but it was limited to WhatsApp Business accounts. Now the meta-owned instant message platform is testing chat filters for Standard Accounts.

WhatsApp brought advanced chat filters for business accounts on WhatsApp Beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop. The feature includes four filters: Unread Chats, Contacts, Non-Contacts, and Groups to quickly find the specific chats.

WhatsApp Chat Filters on Standard Accounts

Image: WABetaInfo

The feature was limited to WhatsApp business accounts, which means those with standard accounts couldn’t filter their chats. But as per a report by WABetaInfo, it will be changed in the future update. The feature will also be available for standard accounts in the future.

It is reported that the feature will be slightly better than the one for business accounts. The chat filters appear on business accounts when tapping the search bar. But in standard accounts, the filter button will always be visible. Users will not have to tap the search bar to filter their chats.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo is from WhatsApp Desktop Beta, but the feature will also be available for WhatsApp Beta for Android and iOS.

Chat filters are not the only feature WhatsApp is working on. The instant messaging platform is working on other features like multi-device support and edit message options. Recently WhatsApp released the much-awaited reactions feature, sending files up to 2GB in size and the ability to add 512 participants in a group.

Will these features help WhatsApp match the features already there in competitors like Telegram? And what are your thoughts about chat filters? Will it help filter chats? Let us know in the comments.