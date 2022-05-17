WhatsApp Is Working On ‘Silently Exit Group’ Feature

Earlier this week, WhatsApp increased the limit of the number of participants in a group to 512. Now the instant messaging platform is working on a “Silently Exit Group” feature. With the help of this feature, you can leave a group silently without notifying other group members.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp Communities earlier this year. At that time, the “Silently Exit Group” feature was first reported. Now the company has started working on it. Other members will not be notified that you left the group when you leave a group. Only group admins can see the system message.

WhatsApp Silently Exit Group feature

Currently, If you exit a group, WhatsApp adds a system message in the group that informs other members of your exit. In the future, the information will be only visible to group admins. It is so since admins should be aware of what is happening in the group.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of WhatsApp Desktop Beta showing how the feature will look in this action. Although the screenshot is taken on Desktop Beta, the “Silently Exit Group” should come out to WhatsApp Beta for Android and iOS. Currently, the feature is in early development on Desktop Beta. It is planned to roll out in a future update of WhatsApp.

The feature seems useful as we don’t exit a group most of the time because other members get notified and add us back in the group. Once the “Silently Exit Group” feature is available, other members will have no idea who exited the group. What are your thoughts about the feature? Do let us know in the comments.