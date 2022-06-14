WhatsApp Rolling Out Automatic Albums On Windows Beta

WhatsApp is the most popular digital messaging platform, providing several beneficial features to its users. However, the company is still testing and incorporating new ones to ensure its user base has all it needs and to cope with the increasing industry demands.

Recently, WhatsApp announced it is rolling out a new feature to support ‘automatic albums’ on WhatsApp beta for the Windows variant (UWP version). Although the feature is already released on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.

Previously, the messaging app released various features to share ‘view once’ photos and record voice notes on the windows version of WhatsApp beta.

Automatic albums on WhatsApp for Windows

WABetaInfo, the website responsible for tracking the latest WhatsApp update, posted a screenshot of the novel feature. The ‘Automatic album” feature will allow the users to group consecutive videos and pictures while using the application’s UWP variant.

WABetaInfo reports that “WhatsApp is now bringing the same feature already available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS: automatic albums. Thanks to automatic albums, multiple consecutive images or videos shared in a chat are now automatically grouped into a single album,”

The website further mentioned, “When users receive more than three photos or videos consecutively, they can now tap the automatic album to view its full collection.”

The feature will assist the user in the better and more efficient management of multiple media shared at once over the platform. It will likely be available to users downloading the latest version of the Windows beta app from the Microsoft store.

Recently, the platform also rolled out another feature that lets users create and join bigger groups on WhatsApp. It provides them a lot more freedom and increases the restriction on group members up to 512 participants. Although previously, the feature was only available for iOS and Android beta users, it now extends to the windows version.