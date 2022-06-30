WhatsApp Is Working On A Blur Tool For Its Image Editor

After releasing features like adding 512 members in a group chat, WhatsApp is developing a new blur tool in the app. Users can use it right within the media editor on a future update of WhatsApp for the desktop beta.

The feature will be called the WhatsApp blur tool and is currently under development. The tool will come in handy as WhatsApp users can quickly blur a detail on an image before sending it.

WhatsApp blur tool for desktop

Image: WABeta info

According to a report from WABeta info, WhatsApp will soon release a blur tool for the WhatsApp desktop beta. The feature has already made its way to iOS and Android, and it looks like the desktop client will soon benefit from it.

Although users can blur an image using multiple third-party methods, the in-app addition of a blur tool makes it more convenient. In the screenshot provided by WABeta, you will see a new option at the top while sending an image allowing you to blur a part of the image quickly.

Based on WABeta info, the feature is currently under development and has no release date. The report further said there was no confirmation on a few other tools available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS moving over to the desktop version.

WhatsApp recently released a feature to set up a cover picture for WhatsApp business users for Android. We expect the feature to arrive on WhatsApp for the desktop beta.