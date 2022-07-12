New WhatsApp For macOS App Is Now In Beta, You Can Try It Now!

WhatsApp is a universal messaging application that has a huge user base across the globe. Developers have released the beta version of a new WhatsApp For macOS application to help facilitate iOS users.

Through this new app for macOS, users can access WhatsApp on their Apple computers in a better way. It is important to mention here that the current WhatsApp app for the Mac is slow, takes up more space in memory, and uses resources on the CPU.

WhatsApp app for Apple

WhatsApp had been working on a macOS app for almost a year and has recently gotten close in the pursuit, as the macOS app is built on Catalyst technology.

With the new WhatsApp For macOS app, Mac users will have a native version of WhatsApp that runs smoothly and is faster and more efficient on Apple Silicon Macs and Intel. When talking about the design, the new app is not similar to the WhatsApp Desktop, as it is for iPhone and the upcoming iPad. There is also an addition of a new sidebar that lets users access Calls, Archived, Starred, Settings and Chats. Aside from that, the app works as it normally does.

On the other hand, features like audio messages, status, location, and group calls are still not working. This is understandable, as WhatsApp For macOS is an early beta, and the features could reflect in future updates. The app works perfectly fine when sending and receiving messages and is faster than the Electron version.

Image: WhatsApp

As per WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp for macOS is not a standalone client. But it requires you to link your iPhone or other smartphones with a WhatsApp account.

Find your dream job

If you want to try out the new WhatsApp For macOS, you can sign up on TestFlight. However, it is available for a limited number of users, so you may be unable to use it yourself. WhatsApp also wants to release an iPad version, which is possible with the Catalyst version. But an entirely different beta app for iPadOS is still a distant dream.