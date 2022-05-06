WhatsApp Rolls Out Emoji Reactions, 2GB File Sharing, And More Features

WhatsApp is rolling out a slew of new features in its latest version. These are emoji reactions, 2GB file sharing, and the ability to add 512 people in a group call. The platform tested these features in beta and then rolled them out to a few users earlier. But these are available to everyone.

WhatsApp New Features

There are limited emoji reactions rolling out for now. While there are limited emojis available for now, WhatsApp confirmed it’ll add more emojis as reactions in the future.

Coming to the second feature, WhatsApp is rolling out now is the ability to send files 2GB in size at a time. Most importantly, files sent on WhatsApp will be end-to-end encrypted. This means your files will be secure, and you can share higher resolution videos or longer videos in chats.

The last feature added to the platform is the ability to have 512 people to a group chat. In the post-pandemic era, most communications are online, and WhatsApp is one of the most used communication platforms. WhatsApp allowing more people to have a group chat adds to that convenience.

We can say WhatsApp has added some of the most sought features of Telegram. But in comparison, Telegram still has features that are not available on WhatsApp. Like the ability to edit messages, multi-device support, and more.

WhatsApp is testing these features, and hopefully, we will get them in the coming months. In the meantime, do let us know which one of these new features you like most, and why?