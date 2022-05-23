WhatsApp Is Dropping Support For iOS 10 And iOS 11 Devices

WhatsApp will drop the support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 running devices. The instant messaging platform has started sending in-app notifications to iPhone users running the iOS 10 and iOS 11. The pop-up notification says “Update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp”.

WhatsApp dropping support for iOS 10 and iOS 11

Image: WABetaInfo

It further mentions the date 24 October 2022, after which WhatsApp will no longer be available on those devices. The messages also suggest steps to update iOS so users can continue using WhatsApp on their devices.

If you are unsure which iOS version, you are running and whether a new software update is available for your iPhone, follow the below steps to check for a software update.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. In the Settings app, tap on General.

3. Under General settings, tap on Software Update.

4. Now, your iPhone will check for software updates. If there is an app update available, download and install it.

Which iPhones won’t run WhatsApp anymore

The iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C will be affected by these changes. Apple has already dropped the software support for these iPhones. The last iOS update on both these iPhone models was iOS 11. As WhatsApp will no longer support iOS 11, these iPhones will lose the support.

The in-app notification is not the only proof of WhatsApp ending support for iOS 10 and 11. A WhatsApp support page about supported operating systems also confirms that “WhatsApp is supported on iPhones running iOS 12 and newer”.

WhatsApp periodically drops the support for older versions for both Android and iOS. It mainly adds new features to the latest version of operating systems as not all the new features are fully supported on older software. Are you still using an iPhone running iOS 10 or iOS 11? Now it is time to upgrade to one of the newer iPhones.