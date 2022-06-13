WhatsApp Will Now Tell You If You Miss A Call In DND Mode

WhatsApp is the most popular digital messaging platform. Despite offering various beneficial features like video and voice calls, multimedia sharing, etc., it still lacks a few that the users heavily demand.

Considering the user base requirements, the company rolled out several new features, including an extended group limit, export backup, and redesigned location stickers in its beta update last week.

However, the Meta-owned instant messaging application has begun releasing a new Do Not Disturb (DND) API for missed calls.

WhatsApp DND missed call batch

WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp has begun supporting a novel iOS 15 API that will notify users when they miss an incoming WhatsApp call because of the DND service. In other words, WhatsApp on iOS can detect whether the DND service is enabled or disabled as it also alerts the users.

As per the report, the feature is currently being released In Test Flight for iOS 15. The users operating the beta version of WhatsApp on iOS 15 will view a new tag under missed calls section called ‘Silent by Do Not Disturb’.

The newly added feature to WhatsApp will let users know the precise reason they missed the incoming call on WhatsApp because of the notification being turned off by the DND service of the device.

Additionally, it’s essential to note that WhatsApp will only deliver the information to the receiver’s device, and the caller won’t have access.

Although currently, the feature is only available on WhatsApp beta version running on the iOS 15, there is no confirmation whether the company plans to implement the feature by integrating it into the official variant or release it on the desktop and Android versions. The feature will enhance user experience and allow better call management.