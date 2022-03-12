Facebook Twitter Instagram
A New WhatsApp Browser Extension Will Secure Your WhatsApp Web App

Your WhatsApp web app is more secure now.

WhatsApp Code Verify in action
WhatsApp has been working on multi-device support and recently rolled out the linked devices feature. Now, the platform released a new WhatsApp web extension to secure the web app and check end-to-end encryption.

With WhatsApp multi-device support, you can use your WhatsApp account on another device without having the main device connected. It means you can use the WhatsApp web or desktop app without the need to connect your phone to the internet first.

According to WhatsApp, there has been a rise in the number of WhatsApp web logins since it introduced multi-device support.

Apparently, the web app is not as secure as the dedicated mobile and desktop apps. So WhatsApp introduced a new Code Verify extension to add more security to it.

Code Verify is a simple WhatsApp web extension that’ll compare the hash code from your device with the code on Cloudflare. If it’s a match, you can go ahead and use the web version.

Code Verify works on its own, so it doesn’t affect the way you log in to your WhatsApp web account. The only time you’ll notice its presence is when your account is compromised.

This extension will certainly help if you’re using WhatsApp from your iPad, till the time WhatsApp rolls out an iPad app.

If the Code Verify extension doesn’t get a match, your WhatsApp account is probably compromised. While this extension makes the web version secure, you can stick with the native Windows, iOS, and Android apps too.

Manik Berry

Manik Berry

With a Master’s degree in journalism, Manik writes about big tech and has a keen eye for political-tech news. In his free time, he’s browsing the Kindle store for new stuff read. Manik also adores his motorcycle and is looking for new routes on weekends. He likes tea and cat memes. You can reach him at manik.berry@fossbytes.com

