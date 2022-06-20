WhatsApp Business Accounts Can Set A Cover Picture Soon

WhatsApp is constantly releasing new features for WhatsApp business users to enhance their business profiles. The company is now releasing a feature that lets businesses set up a cover photo. The cover photo is an additional landscape image behind your profile picture.

Although iOS got this feature two months ago you can now set up a cover photo on the latest beta version of WhatsApp Business for Android. This new feature is called ‘cover photo’ and is currently rolling out for WhatsApp business users on Android.

WhatsApp is releasing ‘cover photo’ for Android

Image Credit: WABetainfo

According to a report from WABetainfo WhatsApp business beta for Android 2.22.14.6 is Marked as a compatible update. WhatsApp is releasing this feature to certain businesses and has planned more activations in further weeks.

The ‘cover photo’ feature was earlier spotted for the WhatsApp desktop beta but there was no news for Android. However, the new WhatsApp business beta update has just been released and certain business users can now put a cover photo.

In the Screenshot provided by WABetainfo, you can take a better look at what the cover photo will look like. The feature is now available for many WhatsApp accounts and rolling out for others. As you can see a new banner shows up at the top of the chat list inviting business users to set up a cover photo.

Although the notification will give you an option to tap on it to set up a cover photo or; you can manually set it up by simply going to WhatsApp settings > Profile. You can also see the cover photos set by other businesses by opening their profile.

Find your dream job

If You still haven’t received the feature, you’ll just wait for a few more weeks as WhatsApp is rolling out the update in batches.

Business users seem to be getting quite the treatment from WhatsApp. The company recently rolled an update with a feature new ‘Author’ feature. It allows business users to check further information about the author of an outgoing message. Comment your thoughts about the ‘cover photo’ feature for business accounts.