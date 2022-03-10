WhatsApp Beta Adds ‘Keep And Unkeep’ Disappearing Messages Feature

The newly released WhatsApp beta update 2.22.7.4 now comes with a keep and unkeep disappearing messages feature. The update is currently under development and is supposed to roll out to beta testers, followed by all users in the upcoming days.

Keep Disappearing messages on WhatsApp

Spotted by WABetaInfo, as the name suggests, the keep and unkeep disappearing message feature help combat the issue caused by having the disappearing message feature enabled by default. If you intend to send a normal message but sent a disappearing message instead, you can use the “Keep this message” option that appears after long pressing on the message.

Source: WABetaInfo

Similarly, if you tap on the “keep this message” option but then decide that you don’t want to keep it, you can choose the unkeep message option, which will delete the message.

The feature is currently in its very early development stages and is yet to be rolled out to beta testers. As a result, we might see a few changes in the UX or how it works or is implemented.

Do you use the disappearing messages feature frequently? Do you have any complaints about the feature? Let us know in the comments section below.

