WhatsApp Beta For Windows Is Getting Pause And Resume For Voice Notes Recording

WhatsApp is constantly working on new features for better accessibility in the app for iOS and Android. The company recently rolled an update that allowed users to add up to 512 members in A group chat. The company even updated the UI for voice calling and the in-app voice note player.

Along with working on all these new features, WhatsApp is also increasing the feature set for the windows beta app. Quite a few of these features have already been implemented on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is adding a new feature to the Windows beta app, that allows users to pause and resume voice notes. The feature is called ‘pause and resume’ and is currently rolling out.

WhatsApp adds ‘pause and resume’ to windows beta app

Image: WABetaInfo

As you can see in the screenshot provided by WAbeta, there’s a new pause button that pops up while recording a voice note. Previously all you could do was stop the recording by tapping on the stop button.

According to WABetainfo, the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2223.11.70 from the Store is marked as a compatible update. if you have already installed this update but cannot use this feature do not worry, as there might be a chance you are on an outdated beta build.

Finally, this feature that’s already available on Android and iOS and comes to WhatsApp beta for windows. The ability to play and pause voice notes will prove to be a handy feature just as on iOS and Android.

This shows WhatsApp is working hard on bringing the same feature set across platforms. Along with this, some other features that have made their way to the windows beta app are ‘view once’ for photos, record voice notes, message reactions, and more.

WhatsApp recently added a new feature called ‘automatic albums’ on the beta app for windows. The feature allows a user to group consecutive videos and pictures while using the app’s UWP variant. To use this feature right now, you’ll have to install the update 2.2223.11.70 from the Microsoft store.