What’s Coming To Netflix Third Week In May 2022: May 16 – May 22

In the blink of an eye, we are now in the second half of May which we all probably wasted away by watching some awesome movies and shows. Just last week Netflix graced us with the hilarious “Senior Year” and the super interesting film “Operation Mincemeat.” So we’re sure that Netflix will continue the streak for the rest of May 2022 as well.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

With that, let’s go over the new movies and shows coming to Netflix in the third week of May 2022. This list will cover all the new content coming to the platform from May 16, 2022, to May 22, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of the week first.

A Perfect Pairing (Thursday)

“A Perfect Pairing” is an exciting new rom-com film starring singer and actress Victoria Justice. She plays a big-shot LA executive who quits her job and decides to follow her dream in the wine business. This leads her to a farm in Australia where she meets a dashing local played by Adam Demos. So as you would expect sparks fly between these two people from very different backgrounds.

Love Death+ Robots Volume 3 (Friday)

Love Death+ Robots is a critically acclaimed anthology series that cannot be defined by genre. Each season brings together some of the best animators in the world to tell tales ranging from apocalyptic sci-fi to an alternate reality. With two stellar seasons out till now, we expect season 3 to wow us just as much if not more.

Everything heading to Netflix from May 3rd week

Image Credit: Netflix

May 16 (Monday)

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Seasons 2-3

Vampire in the Garden

May 17 (Tuesday)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

May 19 (Thursday)

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The G Word with Adam Conover

Insiders: Season 2

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived

May 20 (Friday)

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

May 22 (Sunday)

One Piece

We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week three of May 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out in week two as well.