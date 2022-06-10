What’s Coming To Netflix Third Week In June 2022: June 13 – 19?

The second half of June begins, and the hype for Stranger Things, while strong, is starting to slow down. However, Netflix continues to hit us with awesome releases like Adam Sandler’s “Hustle” and the new vampire teen drama “First Kill.” So can Netflix keep the excitement up in the third week of June 2022?

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Let’s go over the new tv shows and movies coming to Netflix in the third week of June 2022. This list will cover all new releases coming to the platform from June 13, 2022, to June 19, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

Spiderhead (Friday)

What might be the most exciting release this month, “Spiderhead,” is an intriguing new science fiction thriller flick starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollet. What’s interesting here is that Chris will be playing an evil pharmaceutical scientist in the film, which is very different from the roles we have known him for.

Spriggan (Saturday)

Netflix’s anime selection has always been bursting with some awesome anime like Baki, Ultraman, and more. Joining that selection soon is “Spriggan” as six-episode anime based on the classic manga by Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa. Moreover, it is being animated by David Production, known for shows like Jojo, Fire Force, and more. So anime fans will need to keep an eye out for this one.

Everything heading to Netflix on June 3rd week

June 13 (Monday)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — NETFLIX COMEDY

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14 (Tuesday)

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — NETFLIX COMEDY

Halftime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mole: Season 3-4

June 15 (Wednesday)

Centauro — NETFLIX FILM

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot — NETFLIX SERIES

Heart Parade — NETFLIX FILM

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — NETFLIX SERIES

Maldivas — NETFLIX SERIES

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The War Next-door: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The family-feud comedy series returns for a new season.

The Wrath of God — NETFLIX FILM

June 16 (Thursday)

Dead End: Paranormal Park — NETFLIX FAMILY

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special — NETFLIX COMEDY

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

June 17 (Friday)

The Martha Mitchell Effect — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Spiderhead — NETFLIX FILM

You Don’t Know Me — NETFLIX SERIES

June 18 (Saturday)

Alchemy of Souls — NETFLIX SERIES

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN — NETFLIX ANIME

June 19 (Sunday)

Civil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It (2017)

And with that, we hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in the third week of June 2022. We will be back with updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms weekly. Also, do check out what came out on the platform in week two as well.