What’s Coming To Netflix Third Week In June 2022: June 13 – 19?

The second half of June begins, and the hype for Stranger Things, while strong, is starting to slow down. However, Netflix continues to hit us with awesome releases like Adam Sandler’s “Hustle” and the new vampire teen drama “First Kill.” So can Netflix keep the excitement up in the third week of June 2022?
Let’s go over the new tv shows and movies coming to Netflix in the third week of June 2022. This list will cover all new releases coming to the platform from June 13, 2022, to June 19, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of this week.
Spiderhead (Friday)
What might be the most exciting release this month, “Spiderhead,” is an intriguing new science fiction thriller flick starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollet. What’s interesting here is that Chris will be playing an evil pharmaceutical scientist in the film, which is very different from the roles we have known him for.
Spriggan (Saturday)
Netflix’s anime selection has always been bursting with some awesome anime like Baki, Ultraman, and more. Joining that selection soon is “Spriggan” as six-episode anime based on the classic manga by Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa. Moreover, it is being animated by David Production, known for shows like Jojo, Fire Force, and more. So anime fans will need to keep an eye out for this one.
Everything heading to Netflix on June 3rd week
June 13 (Monday)
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14 (Tuesday)
- Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Halftime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Mole: Season 3-4
June 15 (Wednesday)
- Centauro — NETFLIX FILM
- Front Cover
- God’s Favorite Idiot — NETFLIX SERIES
- Heart Parade — NETFLIX FILM
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — NETFLIX SERIES
- Maldivas — NETFLIX SERIES
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The War Next-door: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The family-feud comedy series returns for a new season.
- The Wrath of God — NETFLIX FILM
June 16 (Thursday)
- Dead End: Paranormal Park — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love & Anarchy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Rhythm + Flow France — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
June 17 (Friday)
- The Martha Mitchell Effect — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rainbow High: Season 2
- She: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Spiderhead — NETFLIX FILM
- You Don’t Know Me — NETFLIX SERIES
June 18 (Saturday)
- Alchemy of Souls — NETFLIX SERIES
- Charmed: Season 4
- SPRIGGAN — NETFLIX ANIME
June 19 (Sunday)
- Civil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- It (2017)
And with that, we hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in the third week of June 2022. We will be back with updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms weekly. Also, do check out what came out on the platform in week two as well.
