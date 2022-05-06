What’s Coming To Netflix Second Week In May 2022: May 9 – May 15

Netflix is not in a fantastic spot right now, but the streaming vet is not letting up in the content department. Last week saw the release of the brilliant “The Pentaverate” and the heartwarming “Along for the Ride.” The hard-hitters don’t stop in this week of May 2022 as well.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

So let’s check out the new shows and movies coming to Netflix in the second week of May 2022. This list will cover all the content coming to the platform from May 9, 2022, to May 15, 2022. But before we begin, let’s go over some highlights of the week first.

Operation Mincemeat (Wednesday)

“Operation Mincemeat” is an upcoming Netflix film based on the book of the same name by Ben McIntyre. It is about the real-life story of one of the most insane events in World War ll. If you’re a history buff or are just looking for some wacky stuff, check this film out.

Senior Year (Friday)

“Senior Year” is a new comedy-drama starring Rebel Williams. It is about a cheerleader leading the perfect high school life who unfortunately falls into a coma just before prom night. So 20 years later, she wakes up and now wants to finish high school while finally taking that title of prom queen.

Everything heading to Netflix from May 2nd week

Image Credit: Netflix

May 9 (Monday)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 10 (Tuesday)

Brotherhood: Season 2

42 Days of Darkness

The Getaway King

Operation Mincemeat

Our Father

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6

May 12 (Thursday)

Maverix

Savage Beauty

May 13 (Friday)

Bling Empire: Season 2

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

New Heights

Senior Year

May 14 (Saturday)

Borrego

May 15 (Sunday)

PJ Masks: Season 4

And that’s it; We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week two of May 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming services every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform in the first week as well.