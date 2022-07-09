What’s Coming To Netflix Second Week In July 2022: July 11 – July 17?

The streaming giant has been on a roll in July, hyping us up for what Netflix has planned for the second week of July 2022. After finally unleashing the epic season 4 finale of Stranger Things, the streamer also kept pace with some awesome releases last week. So let’s hope Netflix continues this pace in the second week of July 2022.

Let’s check out all the new series and films heading to Netflix in the second week of June 2022. This list will cover all new content coming to the platform from July 11, 2022, to July 17, 2022. But first, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

Resident Evil (Thursday)

“Resident Evil” is a tv series adaptation of the massively popular survival horror video game franchise. Although we already have film series and other special movies for the games, this is the first tv series of the franchise to date.

Persuasion (Friday)

“Persuasion” is an exciting new romantic drama based on the novel by Jane Austen. Starring Dakota Johnson as a daughter of a rich family who had to let once go of her love due to their family backgrounds. But that love is now back after 8 years, and she does not know whether to leave her past behind or give it a second chance.

Everything heading to Netflix on July 2nd week

July 11 (Monday)

For Jojo — NETFLIX FILM

Valley of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

July 12 (Tuesday)

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY

How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Daughter’s Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 13 (Wednesday)

Big Timber: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hurts Like Hell — NETFLIX SERIES

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sintonia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Under the Amalfi Sun — NETFLIX FILM

July 14 (Thursday)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY

Resident Evil — NETFLIX SERIES

July 15 (Friday)

Alba — NETFLIX SERIES

Country Queen — NETFLIX SERIES

Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Goals (Jaadugar) — NETFLIX FILM

Mom, Don’t Do That! — NETFLIX SERIES

Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM

Remarriage & Desires — NETFLIX SERIES

Uncharted

July 16 (Saturday)

Umma

And that's all. We hope you understand what to expect from Netflix in week two of July 2022.