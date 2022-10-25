What’s Coming To Netflix Fourth Week In October 2022: Oct 24 – Oct 30?

October 2022 is finally about to end, and Netflix is about to hit us with some really big releases in its Fourth week. Although we did see some great releases like The Playlist and The Curse of Bridge Hollow earlier this month, just wait until see what’s in store this week.

So, let’s check out all the new movies and series coming to Netflix in the Fourth week of October 2022. This list will cover all the new content coming to the streaming platform from October 24, 2022, to October 30, 2022. But first, let’s go over the highlights of this week.

The Good Nurse (Wednesday)

The Good Nurse is an upcoming crime drama film based on a true story. We follow Nurse Amy Loughren played by Jessica Chastain who grows suspicious that her colleague Charlie Cullen is responsible for many deaths of patients across the U.S. These suspicions take her on a life-threatening journey in pursuit of the truth.

All Quiet on the Western Front (Friday)

All Quiet on the Western Front is a highly anticipated film based on the award-winning novel by Erich Maria Remarque. The plot takes place in the time of World War I and we follow young 17-year-old Paul. Initially, he is excited to go into battle, but soon he is hit with the grim reality of being trapped in deadly trenches.

Everything heading to Netflix on the October 4th week

October 25 (Tuesday)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

October 26 (Wednesday)

Robbing Mussolini – Netflix Orignal Film

The Good Nurse – Netflix Original Film

October 27 (Thursday)

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

Romantic Killer (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

October 28 (Friday)

All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix Original Film

Big Mouth (Season 6) – Netflix Original Series

Drink Masters (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

Wendell & Wild – Netflix Original Film

That's all we have for you today. We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week four of October 2022.