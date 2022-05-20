What’s Coming To Netflix Fourth Week In May 2022: May 23 – May 29

Netflix is certainly the top dog of the streaming industry but it that title is definitely wavering. The company is seeing some major losses on many fronts but the content is one place where it shines always. So we’re sure that Netflix in fourth week of May 2022 will be just as good if not better than the previous.

But before that, let's check out some highlights of the week first.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Monday)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is an animated series based on the popular Ghost in the Shell franchise. It started back in 2020 with mixed reviews due to it being not up to par compared to other properties in this series. But regardless the sci fi show still has the masterful groundwork based on the 1980s manga by Masamune Shirow, so do give it a shot.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (Friday)

Now this is the one you’ve all been waiting for. Season 4 of this popular mystery horror series is undoubtedly the most hype release of this month. Volume 1 will have 9 episodes with the rest of the episodes of the final season coming in later batches.

Everything heading to Netflix In May 4th week

May 23 (Monday)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

Godspeed

Sea of Love

May 24 (Tuesday)

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature

May 25 (Wednesday)

Larva Pendant

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

May 26 (Thursday)

Insiders: Season 2

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

May 27 (Friday)

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

And that’s it; We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week four of May 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streamers every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform last week.