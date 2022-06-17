What’s Coming To Netflix Fourth Week In June 2022: June 20 – 26?

Netflix has been hitting us with some truly fantastic releases in June 2022. Last week saw the release of the highly anticipated “Spiderhead” and the anime adaptation of “Spriggan.” And you might not believe us, but in the fourth week of June 2022, Netflix will blow its third week away.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

So let’s talk about the new releases coming to Netflix in the fourth week of June 2022. This list will cover all new releases coming to the platform from June 20, 2022, to June 26, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights first.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (Wednesday)

The Umbrella Academy is a brilliant superhero show based on a collection of comics and graphic novels created and written by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way. After dealing with the 1963 nuclear apocalypse, the family returns to see a new group called “The Sparrows” living in their home. So we expect even more superhero chaos and hilarity in the new season.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Friday)

What might be the biggest release of this month, “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,” is a South Korean remake of the massively popular Spanish series “Money Heist.” Get ready for another awesome heist led by a genius strategist and some very interesting characters.

Everything heading to Netflix on June 4th week

June 20 (Monday)

Doom Of Love — NETFLIX FILM

Philomena

June 21 (Tuesday)

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — NETFLIX COMEDY

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

June 22 (Wednesday)

Bruna Louise: Demolition — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Hidden Lives of Pets — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love & Gelato — NETFLIX FILM

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain — NETFLIX SERIES

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

June 23 (Thursday)

Best of the Fest — NETFLIX COMEDY

First Class — NETFLIX SERIES

Queen — NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

June 24 (Friday)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Legacies: Season 4

The Man from Toronto — NETFLIX FILM

Man Vs Bee — NETFLIX SERIES

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area — NETFLIX SERIES

June 25 (Saturday)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

And that’s it. We hope you have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in the fourth week of June 2022. We will be back with weekly updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms. Also, do check out what came out on the platform in week three as well.