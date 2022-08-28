What’s Coming To Netflix First Week In September 2022: Aug 29 – Sep 4?

Netflix was somewhat lacking with big internet breaking releases in August, so we expect Netflix to kick back into high gear in September 2022. Although we did get some great content like Tekken: Bloodline and the awesome comedy flick “Me Time”, we’re hoping that Netflix puts out something really special in the coming weeks.

So let’s go over all new releases coming to Netflix in the first week of September 2022. This list will cover all the new content coming the streamer from August 29, 2022 to September 4, 2022. But first, let’s check out some of the big hits of this week.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 (Thursday)

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean” is the latest season of the massively popular anime series “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure”. This one is part 6 and feature Jolyne Cujoh who is the daughter of Jotaro Kujoh from part 3 and 4. The wait for the new batch of episodes has been painfully long and we’re happy to see that its finally here.

Little Women (Saturday)

“Little Woman” is a new South Korean Drama that is heading to the platform. The K-drama follows three sisters for whom money is scarce and all they have is each other. But one day they get entangled in a dangerous conspiracy which makes them the target of some very rich and powerful people.

Before we talk about shows coming in the first week of September 2022, there are still a few releases left over from the end of last month as well. So let’s also go over shows and films that released at the end of August 2022.

Everything headed to Netflix at the end of August 2022

August 29 (Monday)

Under Her Control – NETFLIX FILM

Mighty Express: Season 7 – NETFLIX FAMILY

August 30 (Tuesday)

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 31 (Wednesday)

Club América vs Club América – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Secrets – NETFLIX SERIES

I Came By – NETFLIX FILM

Now with that out of the way we can finally move onto the upcoming month. From here onwards, this list will cover new series and movies coming to Netflix in the first week of September 2022.

Everything heading to Netflix on the September 1st week

September 1 (Thursday)

Fenced In — Netflix Film

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime

Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy

Love in the Villa — Netflix Film

Off the Hook — Netflix Series

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Sept. 2

Buy My House — Netflix Series

Dated and Related — Netflix Series

Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Fakes — Netflix Series

The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film

Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family

You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series

September 3 (Saturday)

Little Women — Netflix Series

And there you have it. We hope you now have a better understanding of what to expect from Netflix in week one of September 2022. We also go over new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms every week. And if you like this week’s releases, you can always check out what came to platform last week.