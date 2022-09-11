What’s Coming To Hulu Third Week In September 2022: Sep 12 – Sep 18?

First two weeks of this month went by quite fast, and Hulu has a line up ready for the third week of September 2022. Last week saw the release of the highly anticipated romantic drama Tell Me Lies and the fun new romcom thriller Wedding Season. But this week is the one with possibly the biggest release for this month. Which release are we talking about here? Let’s find out.

So, let’s go over all the new content coming to Hulu in the Third week of September 2022. This list will cover all the new films and shows coming to the streaming platform from September 12, 2022, to September 18, 2022. But first, let’s go over the highlights of this week.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 (Wednesday)

The Handmaid’s Tale is a popular dystopian starring Elizabeth Moss. She plays June, a woman who lives as a concubine to an officer and his wife. We see her struggling all throughout the series against strict rules and conditions to reunite with her daughter. And now, the next installment is finally here to continue her tale.

Atlanta Season 4 (Friday)

“Atlanta” is an extremely popular and critically acclaimed comedy-drama series created by Donald Glover. It began in 2016 and since then has been one of the best ongoing comedy series. And now it’s coming back one last time with fourth and final season to conclude Earn’s story.

Everything heading to Hulu on the September 3rd week

Image credit: Hulu

September 12 (Monday)

Monarch: Series Premiere

The Grand Seduction (2013)

September 13 (Tuesday)

Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)

September 14 (Wednesday)

The Handmaid’s Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

The Come Up: Series Premiere

Higher Power (2018)

The Last Duel (2021)

September 15 (Thursday)

2 Days in New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It a Year (2013)

Lost Girls (2022)

Love, Simon (2018)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Red Dog (2019)

The Rest of Us (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

September 16 (Friday)

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

And that’s all we have for you today. We hope you now have a better understanding of what to expect from Hulu in week three of September 2022. We will also cover new content heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. And since you’re already here, check out what came to Hulu in the second week.