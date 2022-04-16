What’s Coming To Hulu Third Week In April 2022: Apr 18 – Apr 24

The first half of April is finally over, and Hulu shone brightly in it. Last week was the week of reality TV shows with ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 11 and the new “The Kardashians Series.” So what does Hulu have in store for the second half of April 2022? Let’s find out.

So, let’s begin with some great releases coming to Hulu in the third week of April 2022. This list will cover new movies and shows coming to the platform from Monday to Sunday from April 18 to April 24, 2022. But before that, let’s see some highlights of the week first.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Premiere (Wednesday)

Mayans M.C. is a massively popular crime drama in the same world as the classic “Sons of Anarchy” series, two and a half years later. The show is about Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a former convict who returns to his home with a new outlook on life. But unfortunate circumstances force him to go back to a life of crime.

Captive Audience (Thursday)

“Captive Audience” is a new documentary series made by Hulu itself for their platform. The documentary follows the life of Steven, who seemingly disappeared when he was young, but came back after seven years. Moreover, the docuseries will focus on what happened after… and the impact media has on people’s lives.

Everything heading To Hulu In April’s 3rd week

April 20 (Wednesday)

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere

April 21 (Thursday)

Captive Audience

April 23 (Saturday)

In the Heart of the Sea

And that’s it; we hope you now have a much better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week three of April 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform in week two.