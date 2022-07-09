What’s Coming To Hulu Second Week In July 2022: July 11 – July 17?

As usual, the streamer started the month pretty slow, curtailing our expectations from Hulu in the second week of July 2022. Although there were some highlights like the new rom-com “Maggie” and the isekai anime ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 Dubbed’. But its the second week of every month when Hulu picks up the pace, and July 2022 will be no different.

So let’s go over all the new releases heading to Hulu in the second week of June 2022. This list will cover all new content coming to the platform from July 11, 2022, to July 17, 2022. But first, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (Tuesday)

The film is part of the massively loved animated tv franchise “Bob’s Burgers.” The film is helmed by the show’s creators, Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, which helps the film carry the same charm as the original series.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Premiere (Wednesday)

“What We Do In The Shadows” is a mockumentary franchise with many installments like films, other tv series, and more. This latest one on FX started in 2019 and has been one of the most critically acclaimed ongoing comedy series since then.

Everything heading to Hulu on July 2nd week

July 11 (Monday)

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6

The Final Straw: Series Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere

Curious George (2006)

July 12 (Tuesday)

Missing: Complete Season 1

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Series Premiere

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

July 13 (Wednesday)

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3

The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere

July 14 (Thursday)

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series

Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere

Room 203 (2022)

July 15 (Friday)

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Sex, Guaranteed (2017)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

July 17 (Sunday)

The Hater (2022)

And that's it. We hope you have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week two of July 2022.