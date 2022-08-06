What’s Coming To Hulu Second Week In August 2022: Aug 8 – Aug 14?

Hulu started this month with a bang; we can’t imagine how the second week of August 2022 can ever compete. We had the second season of the brilliant comedy series “Reservation Dogs” and “Prey,” a new addition to the classic Predator franchise. So what’s in store this week? Let’s find out.

This article will list all the new shows and films coming to Hulu in the second week of August 2022. We will cover all new releases coming to the platform from August 8, 2022, to August 14, 2022. But first, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

This Fool: Complete Season 1 (Friday)

“The Fool” is an exciting new comedy starring Chris Estrada. Moreover, the show is inspired by the life of the comedian starring. Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who lives in his family home and loves to run away from problems, works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation organization. Things get out of hand when his cousin, an ex-gun member, is out of prison and begins living with him.

FX’s Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1 (Saturday)

“Children of the Underground” is an upcoming documentary about the real-life vigilante Faye Yager. She saved many children and women who unruly husbands allegedly abused, and the courts could not save them. But there is more than meets the eye here, and you have to watch this documentary to learn more about this charismatic woman.

Everything heading to Hulu on the August 2nd week

August 10 (Wednesday)

Password: Series Premiere

August 11 (Thursday)

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season

August 12 (Friday)

This Fool: Complete Season 1

August 13 (Saturday)

FX’s Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1

And there you have it. We hope you now understand what to expect from Hulu in week two of August 2022. We also review the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms weekly. And while you’re at it, check out what came to the platform in the first week.