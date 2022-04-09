What’s Coming To Hulu Second Week In April 2022: Apr 11 – Apr 17

Hulu has already had a very strong start to this April. We had the new season of 2020’s mystery drama “The Hardy Boys” and even some great anime like “Platinum End” in just the first week. We’re excited to see what the rest of April 2022 will look like.

So, let’s begin with some great releases coming to Hulu in the second week of April 2022. This list will cover new content coming to the platform from Monday to Sunday from April 11 to April 17, 2022. But before that, let’s see some highlights of the week first.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 (Monday)

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 11 is the latest installment of the classic reality TV series. Aired in late 2021, the show takes a look into the lives of a group of wealthy middle aged housewives living in the same area. The show is part of a franchise that started all the way back in 2016, and is one of the most popular reality TV shows.

The Kardashians Series Premiere (Thursday)

The Kardashians is one of the more anticipated shows hitting the platform this month. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie tell their stories of love and life in the spotlight. So from the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the joys of playtime and school drop-offs all we be told in this reality tv show.

Everything heading To Hulu In April’s 2nd week

Image Credit: Hulu

April 11 (Monday)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11

April 13 (Wednesday)

The Family Law: Complete Season 1

To Tell the Truth: Season 8 Premiere

April 14 (Thursday)

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

April 15 (Friday)

Black Death

Compliance

Drunk, Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon

We hope you now have a much better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week two of April 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform last week.