What’s Coming To Hulu Fourth Week In October 2022: Oct 24 – Oct 30?

Just like that, this month is now over, and Hulu is about to roll out the final batch of content for the month of October 2022 in its Fourth week. Earlier this month, Hulu brought out the big scares with Grimcutty and a great new comedy flick Rosaline. So, what’s in store for the final week? Let’s find out.

In this list, we will go over all the new films and shows coming to Hulu in the Fourth week of October 2022. This list will cover all the new releases coming to the streaming platform from October 24, 2022, to October 30, 2022. But first, let’s go over the highlights of this week.

The French Dispatch (Tuesday)

The French Dispatch is a comedy drama film directed by the extremely talented and popular director Wes Anderson. The film is a weird and wacky love letter to journalists that set in an American newspaper in a fictional French city. You probably already know what this director’s work all is about so expect his same brilliant work in this film as well.

Clean (Saturday)

Clean is an action-packed thriller film starring Adrian Brody, who is also the producer and writer for this movie. He plays a rubbish man with a rough past who is trying to get back to living a normal life. But after things go wrong with the local crime lord, he is forced to reconcile with his chaotic past.

Everything heading to Hulu on the October 4th week

October 24 (Monday)

Beba (2021)

October 25 (Tuesday)

The French Dispatch (2021)

October 29 (Friday)

Clean (2021)

That's all we have for you today. We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week four of October 2022.