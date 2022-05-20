What’s Coming To Hulu Fourth Week In May 2022: May 23 – May 29

We are now in the final week of May. As terrifying as that is, there are still some great shows and films to enjoy. Last week Hulu graced us with the fantastic drama film “Sundown” and the hilarious comedy “Valet.” So let’s see if Hulu can deliver us some more entertainment goodness this week of May 2022.

Let’s go over the new films and shows coming to Hulu in the fourth week of May 2022. This list will cover all the new films and tv shows coming to the platform from May 23, 2022, to May 29, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (Thursday)

XXXTENTACION was a young rapper who took the world by storm but unfortunately met an untimely demise. Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy was one of the most streamed artists on the planet and truly an industry icon. The upcoming documentary “Look At Me: XXXTENTACION” will chronicle his life and success as a brilliant rapper.

Shorsey Series Premiere (Friday)

This series is a spin-off of the massively popular sitcom “Letterkenny.” But instead of Wayne and Katy, this one will revolve around the side character Shorsey. He has moved to Sudbury, Canada, where he joins a AAA ice hockey team. If you’ve seen the original, you already know that this will be a brilliant comedy series.

Everything heading to Hulu from May 4th week

Image Credit: Hulu

May 23 (Monday)

227: Complete Series (Sony)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (Funimation)

May 24 (Tuesday)

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 26 (Thursday)

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) (Hulu Original)

The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)

A Taste of Hunger (2021)

May 27 (Friday)

Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 29 (Sunday)

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)

We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week four. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform in week three of May 2022.