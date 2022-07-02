What’s Coming To Hulu First Week In July 2022: July 4 – July 10?

After absolutely blowing us away in June, Hulu is now gearing up for July 2022. Competing with last week is going to be tough considering we have a new season of “Only Murders In The Building” and the surprisingly good action-comedy “The Princess.” We can’t wait to see what Hulu has in store for July 2022.

Let’s talk about the new shows and movies heading to Hulu in the first week of June 2022. This list will cover all new films and TV shows coming to the platform from July 4, 2022, to July 10, 2022. But before that, let’s first check out some highlights of this week.

Maggie Season 1 (Wednesday)

“Maggie” is an exciting new romantic drama coming to Hulu. The titular single woman is a real psychic capable of looking into other people’s future. But one day, she meets a man whom she will supposedly marry someday. And thus begins a fun romantic series with the added twist of clairvoyance.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 Dubbed (Thursday)

Hulu is not exactly known for anime, but it has a good collection nonetheless. “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” will be another addition to that growing anime catalog. It is an isekai anime where a reincarnated hero uses tactics and strategies of our world to rebuild a fantasy kingdom.

Everything heading to Hulu on July 1st week

July 5 (Tuesday)

Ginger’s Tale (2020)

July 6 (Wednesday)

Maggie: Complete Season 1

July 7 (Thursday)

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Ultrasound (2021)

July 8 (Friday)

Generation Gap: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1

Minamata (2022)

July 9 (Saturday)

Gold (2021)

July 10 (Sunday)

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season

And there you have it. We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week one of July 2022. We will be back about the new titles heading to Netflix and streaming platforms weekly. And since this week is not looking as good, do check out Hulu’s packed final week of June 2022.