What’s Coming To Hulu First Week In August 2022: Aug 1 – Aug 7?

Hulu has now left July behind, and it moves into August 2022. It finished off July last week with some solid releases like “Santa Evita” and “Not Okay.” But if you’re hungry for some massive releases, then Hulu in the first week of August 2022 will surely satisfy.

So let’s review all the new releases coming to Hulu in the first week of August 2022. This list will cover all new shows and films coming to the platform from August 1, 2022, to August 7, 2022. But first, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

Reservation Dogs Season 2 (Wednesday)

“Reservation Dogs” is a beloved comedy from Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. The show was about a group of four indigenous kids from Oklahoma that dream of going to California one day. The new season it looks like, will follow a different set of people but will follow a similar story and vibe.

Prey (Friday)

“Prey” is one of the most exciting releases come to Hulu in 2022. As part of the “Predator” franchise, and takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. We follow Naru, a powerful warrior raised as one of the best hunters in her tribe. But soon she comes to face to face with a new enemy threatening her tribe, which ends up being the terrifying and deadly Predator.

Everything heading to Hulu on the August 1st week

August 1 (Monday)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)

21 (2008)

AKEELAH AND THE BEE (2006)

AMERICAN ASSASSIN (2017)

AQUI ENTRE NOS (2012)

BIG MOMMAS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2011)

BLACK SWAN (2010)

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)

BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999)

BLAZING SADDLES (1974)

BOOK OF SHADOWS: THE BLAIR WITCH 2 (2000)

BUCKY LARSON BORN TO BE A STAR (2011)

BUGSY (1991)

CAST AWAY (2000)

THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (2004)

DAN IN REAL LIFE (2007)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DETROIT (2017)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009)

GANDHI (1982)

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)

GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989)

GOOD LUCK CHUCK (2007)

GROUNDHOG DAY (1993)

GULLIVER’S TRAVELS (2010)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012)

I FEEL PRETTY (2018)

IN TIME (2011)

JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI (2011)

JUST GO WITH IT (2011)

KINDERGARTEN COP (1990)

THE LEISURE SEEKER (2018)

MAN ON FIRE (2004)

MEN OF HONOR (2000)

MILES AHEAD (2016)

THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984)

NINJA ASSASSIN (2009)

NURSE 3-D (2014)

THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998)

PAUL BLART: MALL COP (2009)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL (1989)

SHAME (2011)

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE (1999)

THE SIXTH MAN (1997)

SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993)

SOURCE CODE (2011)

SPIDER-MAN (2002)

SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)

SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007)

STEP UP REVOLUTION (2012)

SURF’S UP (2007)

SWIMFAN (2002)

SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)

TOWER HEIST (2011)

VANTAGE POINT (2008)

WANDERLUST (2012)

WAR HORSE (2011)

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)

WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003)

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009)

YOU’VE GOT MAIL (1998)

August 3 (Wednesday)

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere

August 4 (Thursday)

CMA Fest

August 5 (Friday)

PREY (2022)

And that's it.