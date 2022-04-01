What’s Coming To Hulu First Week In April 2022: Apr 4 – Apr 10

Hulu did not start 2022 that well, but March showed us what the platform is capable of. We saw some fantastic shows, like “The Dropout” and “Life & Beth” with some stellar original films like the comedy thriller “Fresh.” Let’s hope the platform continues to wow us in April 2022.

So, let’s check out some great releases coming to Hulu in the first week of April 2022. This list will cover new content coming to the platform from Monday to Sunday from April 4 to April 10, 2022. But before that, let’s check some highlights of the week first.

The Hardy Boys Season 2 (Wednesday)

“The Hardy Boys” is a mystery drama show about two brothers, Joe and Franko. After being hit by a brutal tragedy, the two go to the city of Bridgeport with their father to uncover a truth that will change their lives forever. Season 1 aired in 2020, so it’s great to see the show back after such a long time.

Platinum End Season 1 (Thursday)

The anime side of the streaming platform is very underrated, with some great content for anime fans if you look for it. “Platinum End” is another fantastic addition to that catalog. The show is based on the manga that is authored by the same people that did the legendary “Death Note” series. So this show is a must-watch for all anime fans.

Now before we go over the rest of the week, there are a few shows coming up in early April as well. So let’s go over the shows coming in April 2022 before its first week.

Everything heading to Hulu before April’s first week

April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

All Inclusive (2008)

Antz (1998)

Armored (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Battleship (2012)

Blind Date (1987)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Copycat (1995)

Crank (2006)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hanna (2011)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In the Army Now (1994)

Insomnium (2017)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Ladrones (2015)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Looper (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night Raiders (2021)

Open Range (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

Radio (2003)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Runaways (2010)

Scooby-doo (2002)

Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Siege (1998)

Single White Female (1992)

Snakehead (2021)

Stay (2005)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2

With that out of the way, we’ll move on to the main topic. So let’s go over what is coming to Hulu in the first week of April 2022.

Everything heading To Hulu In April’s 1st week

Image Credit: Hulu

April 4 (Monday)

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

April 5 (Tuesday)

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect

April 6 (Wednesday)

The Hardy Boys, Complete Season 2

April 7 (Thursday)

Platinum End Season 1

Agnes (2021)

April 8 (Friday)

Woke, Complete Season 2

Let The Right One In (2018)

April 9 (Saturday)

American Sicario (2022)

April 10 (Sunday)

The Hating Game (2021)

We hope you now have a much better idea of what to expect from Hulu in Week one of April 2022. For this article, we will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Check out some great new shows, like “My Dress-Up Darling,” which just aired its finale.