‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4: When and Where to Watch And More

The expansive and well-developed TV series, What We Do in the Shadows is a spin-off of the original New Zealand-set film. Directed by and starring Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), the series has gotten significantly better with each season.

With its incredible cast and writers, the show’s wacky shenanigans remain hilarious. Even before the fourth season premiere, the show was renewed for two more seasons. This means more entertaining supernatural misadventures with this beloved vampire gang.

Before we even imagine what seasons 5 and 6 may hold, here’s everything you need to know about the fourth season of this supernatural comedy.

When and where can you watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4

prepare your dance moves, the beat's about to drop. #ShadowsFX premieres TOMORROW on FX. Stream on Hulu pic.twitter.com/rRfZ0leFE9 — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) July 11, 2022

Season 4 will be airing on the FX channel starting July 12, 2022, at 10 PM EST/ 7 PM PT/ 7.30 AM IST with episodes releasing every Tuesday. For all those who do not have an FX channel, you’ll be able to watch What We Do in the Shadows via Sling or Hulu the next day.

New episodes will be released to Hulu and Sling every Wednesday from July 13, 2022, at 5.01 AM EST/ 2.01 AM PT/ 2.31 PM IST. All three previous seasons are already streaming on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4: Episode Guide

The weekly episodes will be streaming beginning July 12, with the premiere featuring two episodes back to back. The remaining episodes will release as follows:

Find your dream job

Episode 1: “Reunited” – July 12, 2022

Episode 2: “The Lamp” – July 12, 2022

Episode 3: “The Grand Reopening” – July 19, 2022

Episode 4: “The Night Market” – July 26, 2022

Episode 5: “Private School” – August 2, 2022

Episode 6: “Pine Barrens” – August 9, 2022

Episode 7: “Go Flip Yourself” – August 16, 2022

Episode 8: “Freddie” – August 23, 2022

Episode 9: “The Wedding” – August 30, 2022

Episode 10: “Memories” – September 6, 2022

What We Do in the Shadows season 3 quick recap

The third season ended on a bizarre and massive cliffhanger that separated the group. After Colin Robinson died on his 100th birthday, the roommates decide to leave the house for a while. Nandor decides to travel to his homeland with Guillermo to finally fulfill his wish of turning him into a vampire.

Meanwhile, Laszlo and Nadja decide to move to England after she receives a job offer from the Supreme Vampiric Council. Instead, Laszlo tricks Guillermo into being shipped to England with Nadja, leaving Nandor at the train station alone to board.

The shocking discovery that a baby with Colin Robinson’s face emerged from the former energy vampire’s corpse, implying that it could be a rebirth of their previously departed roommate, has caused Laszlo to change his plans.

Will the group reunite? What is Laszlo going to do with the baby? To get answers to all these questions stream What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 on the FX channel/Hulu.