What To Watch Before Star Wars Andor?

Andor, the latest spinoff series which is part of the massive Star Wars franchise is finally here. This new show will be all about rebel spy Cassian Andor and his early years in the rebellion. We first met him in the fan-favorite prequel film “Rogue One” and we’re glad to see this great character get his own solo series.

But this franchise is quite popular so there may be many new fans that are confused about who this guy is. To help those fans out, we have this list of films and shows to watch before checking out the new series, so that you can enjoy it to the fullest.

Now it's great to be excited about new things, but don't forget about the other big series airing on Disney+. We're of course talking about She-Hulk. If you're interested, check our guide on its latest episode right here. With that out of the way, let's talk about which Star Wars films or shows you need to watch before tackling Andor.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is probably a no-brainer here as this is the one where we met Cassian for the first time. He is part of a small rebel team that stole the Death Star blueprints. This was just glossed over back in Episode IV (A New Hope). But this film goes into detail as to how it all happened with one of the most likable cast of characters ever in any Star Wars media.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith simply takes this spot on the list because it has some of the most important plot points compared to any film or show. You can basically trace anything in Star Wars back to this amazing movie and Cassian’s solo series is the same. We can say that the new series takes place right after this movie.

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Rebels is definitely the least important one to watch and the longest one too. It is a four-season-long animated series that takes place 10 years after Episode III. Although not as popular, the show is still loved by some fans and some of its characters might be seen in new shows too.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the latest Star Wars show and features this titular fan-favorite Jedi. We see a time when Obi-Wan is looking over young Luke and he ends up facing Anakin or now better known as Darth Vader. So, with a premise like that, you know this show is a must-watch for any fan. Furthermore, it takes place around the same time as this new series as well.

And there you have it. You can watch all these shows and films on Disney+. Moreover, once you’re done with them, you can finally watch Andor, also available on Disney+. Are you excited about this solo prequel series? Do you think it will be as good as Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.