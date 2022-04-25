What Is Jack Dorsey Doing About Elon’s Twitter Takeover?

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk have had an ever-ongoing bromance about the future. From their love of cryptocurrencies to letting their companies outgrow them, both seem to have a lot of things in common. However, Musk is now attempting what can be called a hostile takeover of Twitter.

This takeover is happening just months after Dorsey let go of Twitter. The duo came together in July last year at the ₿ word event to discuss cryptocurrency. So what is Jack Dorsey doing about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover? Here’s what his Twitter account says.

Jack: Hi!

Screengrab: The B Word

That’s all. That’s the latest tweet from Jack Dorsey’s account when Twitter is exploring a possible takeover situation. On April 24, the self-acclaimed “romantic-moron” tweeted “hi.” Dorsey is the brains behind the microblogging giant. And no matter how many more come, they will remain Twitter alternatives.

The way this whole Musk and Twitter story is turning out, this tweet could spearhead into becoming an NFT shortly. While we can’t estimate the value, it should be worth something.

With that said, let’s get back to Dorsey’s tweet. Elon Musk replied to Dorsey’s “hi,” acknowledging the latter’s latest Block Head title. Dorsey responded in kind, reminding Musk of his Techno King title. And that’s all about the conversation.

👑 <—- you drop that Techno? — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 24, 2022

But jokes aside, Jack Dorsey welcomed Musk to Twitter’s board and was also in the loop when the company decided to take the poison pill approach to block a hostile takeover. While Dorsey and Musk’s bond seems intact, it doesn’t look the same for the former and Twitter’s board.

Jack Dorsey on Twitter board

it’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 17, 2022

When the poison pill thing was underway, Jack Dorsey replied to a Twitter comment about the company’s board. He replied that Twitter’s board from the initial days had “consistently been the dysfunction of the company.”

However, if the board sells Twitter to Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey will also make a fortune off of it, since he owns a 2.3% stake in the company. Apart from Dorsey, other big stakeholders like the Vanguard Group which owns 8.8%, Morgan Stanley with 8.4%, and Blockwell Inc. at 6.5%, all stakeholders are to make a fortune off of this sale. But once they sell, Musk will own Twitter, and that possibility is a bag of cats in itself.