What Is #Elongate And Why Is It Trending On Twitter?

We have all dreamed of owning a Tesla, and let’s admit it, Elon has done a fantastic job in making the vehicle an absolute dream ride for millions. However, the car company isn’t the only thing that billionaire is known for, especially recently.

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, and his tweets have a huge impact on the investments world. Until recently, he decided to buy the entire platform in a shocking $44bn deal. The world witnessed his tweets’ effect on investors in his comments on Dogecoin, which gave it a massive boost.

On March 25, 2021, Elon Musk Tweeted, pleading to his followers to call any controversy against him the “Elongate.”

Musk said, “If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate.”

If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021

The tweet referenced the popular 1972 Watergate scandal that eventually led to US President Richard Nixon’s resignation. Musk meant it as a joke about a hypothetical situation.

However, the situation isn’t a joke, as one of the flight attendants filed a claim against the SpaceX owner, accusing him of “exposing his private parts during a private flight” back in 2016.

The woman also gets a compensation of around $250,000 to take back the sexual misconduct charges against him.

As per sources, the incident occurred during a massage where Musk touched the leg of the attendant without her permission, exposed his private parts, and even offered her to buy a horse if she wanted to do more, to which she declined.

Elon also tweeted on May 18, 22, “Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months,” Musk tweeted.

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

What do Twitter users have to say?

The entire Twitter went into a meltdown, with users sharing diverse opinions about the reality of the situation.

Some users claim that Elon Musk has exposed himself to “what kind of a person he is,” while others have a more supportive view.

Some users claim that Elon is using his billionaire status and money to hide his evil personality:

I like Elon Musk even less than I did two hours ago, if that's possible. #Elongate May 20, 2022

It was inly a matter of time.



Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.



Anyone with access to that amount of resources think themselves to be a god. #Elongate — kim (@Erwhatdidyousay) May 20, 2022

"I will fight, for your right to free speech…. but shut up about my unwanted Space Xposure and sexual harassment" #Elongatehttps://t.co/i5Srk1dWQg — THEE PainInMyalgia🌻💛 (@tweetysoph86) May 20, 2022

While other users claim that the accusations against Musk are entirely political, referencing his Tweet where he claims that he will be a victim of diverse political opinions soon, claiming Elon knew it all along.

@elonmusk has been a Republican for less than 48 hours and he already has a hush-money sexual harassment case against him. He fits in perfect! #elongate — Adam Mantine 🌍 (@AdamMantine) May 20, 2022

We don’t know the reality of the situation yet, whether it’s a political attack or has Elon engaged in the horrible act. However, we know that Musk isn’t doing anything for his defense yet.