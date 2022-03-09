What Is 123Pay? How To Make UPI Payment Without Internet?

123Pay is an offline means of performing inter-bank cashless transactions. It is similar to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and relies on a PIN for successful transactions. However, a difference and a major advancement that makes it unique is that it can work without an internet connection, unlike the conventional UPI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled this new payment method on March 8, 2022. It is targeted at feature phone users and those living in areas where internet coverage isn’t present or reliable. This offline mode of payment aims to reach roughly 40 crore feature phone users in India.

Feature phones (non-smartphones) are quite popular in the country.

Since UPI’s launch in 2016, it has grown by leaps and bounds. In 2021, it recorded over 38 billion transactions amounting to ₹71.59 trillion. However, this UPI wave hasn’t caught up in the same way in remote areas due to a sizeable population not owning a smartphone or having internet access. 123Pay looks to cater to this demographic that hasn’t used cashless UPI transactions until now.

How to use the ‘123Pay UPI’ service without internet?

You can use the 123Pay feature on any phone without an internet connection using a few ways. These include Interactive Voice Response (IVR), missed call functionality, the app function on certain feature phones, and proximity sound-based payments. We show that you can use 123Pay via calling the IVR using the steps below.

Call 08045163666 using your phone Choose your preferred language by pressing the corresponding key Press “1” to transfer money Choose your bank by following the IVR instructions Confirm your choice by pressing the key as directed Once again, press “1” to continue the payment using your phone number Enter your phone number Confirm your phone number by pressing the key as directed Type in the amount you want to transfer Finally, enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

Using 123Pay, you can do everything feasible with UPI, except the QR Code scan transactions. From paying merchants to checking your bank balance, all standard UPI features are available. To know more about this mode of payment, you can contact the 24×7 toll-free helpline on 1800-891-3333 or 14431. Alternatively, you may visit the “digisaathi.info” website.

Overall, 123Pay will not only help those in rural areas but also help the population in urban areas in case of an internet outage. By the way, how often do you think you would be using 123Pay? Tell us in the comments below.

