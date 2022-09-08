House Of The Dragon: What Happened To The Houses From GOT & Who Are The New Houses?

House Of The Dragon has pumped up the spirits of all GOT fans, and we love it! With only three episodes, the show has managed to get fans excited about the upcoming adventures. While the show is set in the world of Game of Thrones, its entire focus is on King’s Landing and the Targaryen Houses.

However, it leaves us with a question: where are the houses from the original series? The Starks? The Lannisters? Tullys, Arryns, Baratheons, and the rest. The simple answer is that they are ruling out their specific domains. With Red Keep as the primary focus, we’ll have them visiting us rather than us going into their realms.

Moreover, the series has already introduced us to some of the houses from Game of Thrones. Let’s have a look at their current status down below.

Game Of Thrones Houses in House Of The Dragon

The Starks

Image Credit: HBO

The Starks were one of the most honest and loyal houses in the original series. It seems like this trait has been running in the family for ages. In the premiere episode, we witness Lord Rickon Stark, Warden of The North, pledging his alliance to Princess Rhaenyra when King Viserys names her as his new heir.

As seen in Game Of Thrones, Starks are one of the oldest bloodlines in Westeros and have led the seat in the north for centuries. So it is no surprise to see holding a lordship in the realm.

Moreover, the pilot episode ‘The Heirs of the Dragon’ showcases that the Starks were among the few Houses to support Rhaenys over Viserys as the next ruler. Let’s move on to one of the most wealthy Houses in the seven kingdoms.

The Lannisters

Image Credit: HBO

The Lannisters have always been the cruelest and most wealthy House in the franchise. One such example of their cruelty can be witnessed in GOT when Cersei destroyed ‘The Great Sept of Baelor.’ The horrific incident was a filthy act even for a Lannister. In House Of The Dragon, we met Lord Jason Lannister, the idiot ancestor of Tywin, Tyrion, Jaime, and Cersei.

We all had witnessed the awkward moment when Jason went up to Rhaenyra with the intent to seduce her and ended up making a fool of himself. After this hilarious encounter, we see him getting bashed by King Viserys at the dinner party. It seems even hundreds of years before, and they were self-centered and shameless beings.

The Arryns

Image Credit: HBO

The Arryns are the Wardens Of The East and play a vital role in House Of The Dragon. We are familiar with John Arryn from Game Of Thrones as his death paced up the plot, leaving behind his widow Lady Lysa Arryn. So far, in the prequel series, we’ve seen King Viserys’ first wife, Aemma Arryn, from this bloodline.

Yes! You heard that right. The great Targaryen marries the Vale to unite the powers of the two Houses. However, she dies in the pilot episode, and that too in the King’s arms. With all that said, let’s move on to House Baratheons in the next section of this guide.

The Baratheons

Image Credit: HBO

The first member of this House we encountered was King Robert Baratheon in Game Of Thrones. Moreover, he was the first ruler from his bloodline to sit over the Iron throne. However, in House of the Dragon, we witness Lord Boremund Baratheon as he competes in the tournament.

Moreover, we see him at the end of the first episode when Princess Rhaenyra is named the new heir. So far, the show has introduced these houses from the original series. With seven more episodes, we can expect others to appear as well. Keeping all that in mind, let’s meet all the new Houses.

New Houses in the House Of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon: The Hightowers

Image Credit: HBO

The Hightowers seem to be the most cunning out of all the new houses. Ser Otto Hightower is serving as King’s Hand and has married his daughter Alicent Hightower to Viserys. In the wake of Queen Aemma’s death, Otto forces Viserys to remarry and proposes his daughter as the ‘perfect’ candidate.

In the recent episode, we see him making his moves and convincing his daughter that the newborn son Aegon II is the rightful heir to the throne. Ser Otto gives some of Littlefinger’s vibe with his guile nature.

House Of The Dragon: The Velaryons

Image Credit: HBO

The wealthiest House in Westeros currently commands the Kingdom’s largest Navy. Moreover, Lord Corlys is the lord of the House of Velaryon. The family rules Driftmark, the largest island in Blackwater Bay. He is married to King’s cousin Rhaenys Targaryen, the Queen who never was. We also met his son Laenor Velaryon in the previous episode.

The Velaryons hold a solid status in the series and also have a dragon rider among them. However, the last two episodes have shown the growing bitterness in their relations with King Viserys.

The Strongs

Image Credit: HBO

At this point in history, House Strong rules Harrenhal in the Riverland. After watching the third episode, it is evident that Lord Lyonel Strong is the only one who wants to see the seven kingdoms together. He proposes that Viserys should marry Princess Rhaenyra to Ser Laenor Velaryon to make both the Houses closer.

Moreover, Lord Lyonel always advises the King with a direct approach rather than twisting and manipulating him. Now let’s shed some light on the smaller Houses in the show.

House Cole

Image Credit: HBO

Ser Criston Cole might be from a small House, but he is a brave knight and an excellent fighter. He defeated Daemon in the first tournament and became Princess Rhaenyra’s favorite warrior. Moreover, he is currently serving as a member of Kingsguard. House Cole will undoubtedly play a significant role in the war from Rhaenyra’s side.

House Beesbury

Image Credit: HBO

They are currently ruling the Reach and the member of the King’s small council. Moreover, Lord Lyman Beesbury is the Master of Coins in Viserys’ court.

House Westerling

Image Credit: HBO

House Westerling of the Sunset Sea is from the West and holds fealty to House Lannister. Moreover, Ser Harrold Westerling was seen guarding Princess Rhaenyra in the first episode during the tournament.

All that said, these are the new and old houses introduced in the series. Being a GOT fan myself, it feels good that the new series is keeping in mind our favorite Houses too. Moreover, we can expect to meet others in the upcoming episodes. However, if you want to meet all the dragons in the show, head over to this page. (Caution: Spoilers Ahead!)

That’s all we have for this guide. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.