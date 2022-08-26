“What Do Dragons Smell Like?” HOTD Premiere Leaves Twitter Fans Wondering

House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has returned. Of course, it began with wide shots of a blonde riding her dragon. The creators promise a lot of dragon content in the future, but for now, consider the most pressing question.

After riding her golden steed Syrax, how does Princess Rhaenyra smell? And how does a dragon smell? Do dragons have the same odour as other things you ride, such as horses? Because Syrax wears a saddle, the smells of leather and oil may mix with animal and fire scents. Perhaps the king and queen smelled the clouds. Are Targaryens better at detecting dragon scent?

What the hell does dragon smell like?

Despite all of the new fandom rabbit holes created by this new series, only one line has really stuck with us. A young Rhaenyra flies in on a dragon in the premiere before sitting by her mother’s bedside in the castle. It only takes Aemma a few minutes to tell her daughter to go take a bath, “You stink of dragon!” This burns down to the obvious and truly perplexing question: What does dragon smell like?

And fans couldn’t help but to shared their theories on twitter. See few funny theories below:

how would you "smell of dragon" like they are a REPTILE do they sweat??? there's no hay?? do I need to go sniff a lizard? worldbuilding brain, Activate — amanda kallis (@amandaleekallis) August 22, 2022

WHAT THE FUCK does a dragon smell like? Like an elephant? Or does a dragon smell like a bird on 🔥 fire?



“You stink of dragon” reminds me of a mom who hates when her teenage son goes joyriding on his motorcycle. But what is the safest place if not on dragon back? — TheGirlNettles (@girlnettles) August 22, 2022

They mention multiple times in the House of the Dragon premiere just how smelly Dragons are… and…

I… I want to smell like I've been riding a dragon 😏 — Conrock 🐺 (@connorlaleff) August 22, 2022

dragons having a smell is the funniest thing because now I’m just imagining dany smelling of dragon during all of got #HouseoftheDragon August 22, 2022

You said till I see you. It works for my back and It helps me with The Dragon. Ohh the smell of garlic is wonderful — Vibe (@LovelyMute) August 23, 2022

Anyway following the great reveal on #HouseoftheDragon

"You smell of Dragon! Go and have a bath!"

What do dragons smell like?

I'm guessing that grimy oily Diesel smell August 22, 2022

Twitter has broken my brain

Everytime i see a group of dragons

I’m now saying

“I bet it smell crazy in there” — Crib of Barsgaryen (@dances) August 22, 2022

My takeaway from episode one of #HouseOfTheDragonHBO:



Apparently dragons leave a distinct smell on your clothes. — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 22, 2022

my biggest hot take with house of dragons / game of thrones is no one is bathing nearly enough not to smell like a ymca August 23, 2022

Of course I watched it at 2am! Already the schemes are starting to weave.



Wonder what dragons smell like. BBQ? #HouseoftheDragon — gemma saurus scott (@weegemspoon) August 22, 2022

What does stink of dragon smell like? I'm imagining – almost like an earth-cogged engine. The heat of friction, the hay of bedding, the release of sweat, the pointed and distinct smell of singed matter that lingers in the air… There's got to be someone working on this. — Mortal Madison 💀 (@madisapiens) August 23, 2022

What is the dragon smell? @jowrotethis @MalloryRubin it’s obviously the source of the cinnamon winds. It’s a distinctly fall smell, spicy. Sweet. Smoky. pic.twitter.com/d2LiLtfzBB — Relic of the Borscht Belt (@Zzaddy5280) August 24, 2022

After watching the first episode of House of the Dragon, do you have any suggestions about what dragons smell like? I’d like to assume dragons smell like brimstone and sulphur but possibly dirty reptile cage? 🤣 — Simon Jones (@SimonJones2) August 23, 2022

Several characters mention Rhaenyra smelling like a dragon, which is unusual. Because no one in Game of Thrones mentions it. Anyway, what do dragons smell like? Is there a distinct aroma to each one? Let us know in the comments down below. Wrong answers only.