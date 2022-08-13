‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

We are finally here, Westworld Season 4 Episode 8, which is the finale for this season of this brilliant sci-dystopian series. The last episode set all the pieces in motion for some grand twists and character deaths. So how will it all pan out in the finale? You’ll have to watch the new episode to find out.

To help you with that, let’s talk about the release date for the finale. It is set to premiere on August 14, 2022, which is Sunday. But there’s no point in knowing when we can watch it if we don’t know how. So let’s also talk about all the streaming details for episode 8.

But this is the finale. Moreover, a lot of what happened in the last episode will be the focal point of it. So, catch up by checking out our guide on Westworld Season 4 Episode 7 right here. Now without further delay, let’s check and talk about the finale.

Where to watch ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 8 online?

Image Credit: HBO

If you’re already a fan, then you probably know it already. But for those that need a reminder, the show is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. You can watch the upcoming finale and the previous episodes right here.

Can I watch ‘Westworld’ season 4 episode 8 for free?

HBO Max is one of the top players in the streaming industry. So, of course, it is a paid service requiring you to pay a subscription fee. But there are a few workarounds to that. Here are a few ways to get a free account-

What to expect from ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 8?

The title of the new episode is “Que Sera, Sera,” which means “whatever will be, will be,” which is very fitting. Episode 7 left the series in shambles with Hale, Maeve, and Bernard dead with an evolved William running around too. He has plunged the entire city into chaos, and any characters left are fighting to survive. Also, there’s Christina, who is not real since no one but Maya can see her. With so many plot points, we can only imagine how it will all fit in just one episode.

That’s all we have for today? Do you think we are in for even more character deaths? What do you think William’s plan is? And what will happen to Christina? Where does she go from here? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.