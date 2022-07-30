‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Westworld continues to be excellent, and we expect nothing less from the upcoming Westworld Season 4 Episode 6. We are currently in the second half, and episode 5 felt like a warm-up to get us ready for the climax. And it looks like episode 6 will raise the stakes, so you cannot miss this.

So with that, let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming episode. It will premiere on July 31, 2022, which is this Sunday. Now that you know when to watch it, you should also know where. And since we are going to talk about streaming, we can also go over watching the new episode for free.

But before we do all that, this is the latest episode we’re talking about here. So make sure you’re all caught up by checking out our guide on Westworld Season 4 Episode 5. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the upcoming episode.

Where to watch ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 6 online?

Image Credit: HBO Max

You probably already know if you’re a seasoned fan of the series. But for those that don’t, the sci-fi series is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. You can catch up by watching earlier or the latest episodes.

Can I watch ‘Westworld’ season 4, episode 6, for free?

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available right now. So, of course, it is paid, and you have to subscribe to access their awesome library. But there are a couple of ways to access it for free. You can check them out right here-

1. Free 7-day Trial with Hulu.

2. Free with HBO cable.

3. Free with AT&T 1000 plan.

4. Free one-year trials for AT&T TV and DirecTV packages.

5. Free with AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless phone service.

What to expect from ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 6?

The last episode was a bit slow compared to episode 4. We learn more about Christina, who looks exactly like the deceased Dolores. We see how she seems to have special powers allowing her to control reality. The next episode will possibly build on that and have Christina question everything. Also, we have Caleb fighting back against Hale, which is surprising for us and the A. I overlord.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think Christina is about? What could her weird rewriting powers mean? And what will happen to Caleb, who’s trying to fight back against Hale? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.