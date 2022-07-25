‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 5 Streaming Platform & Plot: Can I Watch It For Free?

While we were still reeling from Episode 4, Westworld season 4 episode 5 has already dropped. And it continues to be one of the best sci-fi dystopian shows ever. So if you’re a fan of this franchise or sci-fi in general, you cannot miss out on this series. To help you with that, we will tell you all you need to know about episode 5 of the fourth season.

The fifth episode aired on July 24, 2022, last Sunday. Since this season will have eight episodes, this means that we are now officially in the second half of the show. So now that you know when to watch it, you probably want to know where to watch it? And can you watch it for free? We’ll answer all that and more down below.

But before we get started, this is the latest episode we’re talking about here. So do make sure to check out Westworld season 4 episode 4 as well before moving forward. With that out of the way, let’s talk about episode 5.

Where to watch ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 5 online?

Just like the critically acclaimed previous seasons, this one is also available on the same streaming platform. And that streamer is, of course, none other than HBO Max. You can watch the newly released episode along with catch up on the previous ones on it as well. Check it out by heading on over to this page.

Can I watch ‘Westworld’ season 4 episode 5 for free?

HBO Max is a premium streaming service and one of the best ones out there too. So, of course, you have to pay a subscription service to access their massive catalog. But there are a few workarounds you can use to get a free account. You can check them out right here-

1. Free 7-day Trial with Hulu.

2. Free with HBO cable.

3. Free with AT&T 1000 plan.

4. Free one-year trials for AT&T TV and DirecTV packages.

5. Free with AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless phone service.

What to expect from ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 5?

After the last episode showed us the horrors of this bleak world controlled by Dolores, the fifth episode continues to show us more of it. We see how all the big cities are now just parks for hosts, where each human is scripted and controlled by Dolores. And there is also a huge revelation regarding Christina, which we won’t spoil.

That’s all we have for today. What did you think about the latest episode? What do you think will happen to Christina now? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.