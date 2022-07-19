‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 4 Streaming Platform & Plot: Can I Watch It For Free?

While sci-fi is popular, there is not much of it coming out recently for fans of this genre. Incredibly intense sci thrillers send a shiver down your spine as you wonder where humanity is going. And “Westworld” is one of the best sci thrillers ever made. However, that’s no surprise to anyone that has seen Westworld season 4, episode 4.

The fourth episode premiered on July 18, 2022, last Sunday. Since there are still 4 more episodes to go, this marks the halfway point of this exciting fourth season. But knowing when the episodes come out is not enough, so let’s also go over the streaming platform to watch it on.

But before we begin, be warned that this is the latest episode we are talking about here. So if you are not caught up yet, do make sure to check out Westworld season 4 episode 3 as well. Now without further ado, let’s talk about episode 4.

Where to watch ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 4 online?

Like the previous three seasons, the latest one is heading to the same platform. And that streaming platform is, of course, HBO Max. You can watch new episodes released weekly and old ones on it. Check it out by heading on over to this page.

Can I watch ‘Westworld’ season 4 episode 4 for free?

HBO Max is a top-tier streaming service, so you must pay to access their fantastic catalog. However, there are a few ways to get a free account. You can check them out right here-

1. Free 7-day Trial with Hulu.

2. Free with HBO cable.

3. Free with AT&T 1000 plan.

4. Free one-year trials for AT&T TV and DirecTV packages.

5. Free with AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless phone service.

What to expect from ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 4?

The starting episodes of the show were a bit slow, making fans think this season might be a dud. But at the halfway point, the creators have blown everyone away with this one. The episode shows in sinister detail how A.I. overlord Charlotte “Dolores” Hale has enslaved the entire planet, and our species are barely clinging to life. Also, expect to learn more about Caleb and Maeve’s past.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen the episode yet? Do you think this might be the best of the total episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.