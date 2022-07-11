“Westworld” Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Over the years, the audience has seen many shows released in the sci-fi genre. Among those, Westworld truly holds a top spot on the list of most amazing sci-fi shows. After three successes, it took the creators two years to release the show’s next season. It’s finally here, and that’s good. On that note, Westworld season 4 episode 3 has been released.

In this episode, Hale has developed a new way to control humans. She is now using goop-infected flies to get her bad deeds done. The new episode of the series was yet another gem in the crown of the show. Although it was a bit slow, it has laid the framework for upcoming show episodes.

That said, let’s talk about where to watch the show online and whether you can watch it for free.

Image credit: HBO Max

The latest episode of the series was released online on July 10, 2022. As usual, it can be streamed online on HBO Max. The release time of the episode was 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET. Apart from episode 3, you can look at all the episodes of Westworld by heading over to this page.

Can I watch ‘Westworld’ season 4 episode 3 for free?

Although HBO Max is a paid service, there are still a few ways that you can use to watch it for free. Of course, these ways are based on the offers provided. So technically, you can also consider it for free if you already use the said offers.

1. Free 7-day Trial with Hulu.

2. Free with HBO cable.

3. Free with AT&T 1000 plan.

4. Free one-year trials for AT&T TV and DirecTV packages.

5. Free with AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless phone service.

That’s it for this article from our end. Have you already watched the new episode of the series? If yes, let us know your views in the comments section below. Additionally, if you missed out on Westworld season 4 episode 2, feel free to check our guide.