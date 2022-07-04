‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 2 Streaming Platform & Plot: Can I Watch It For Free?

One of the most popular sci fi ongoing shows is finally back and we’re already at two episodes now. It took 2 whole years for us to see the return of this brilliant series but from what we’ve seen till now it was worth the wait. But if you still have not seen Westworld Season 4 Episode 2 yet then you probably don’t know what we’re talking about.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Speaking of which episode 2 premiered on July 3, 2022 last Sunday. Moreover we will have 6 more episodes this season with each one releasing every Sunday. So now that you know when to watch these episodes, let’s also talk about where can you watch them online.

And since we are talking about streaming platforms, we will also tell you how to watch these episode for free. But before we begin, do make sure you’ve Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 1 already. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the new season’s streaming platform.

Where to watch ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 2 online?

Image Credit: HBO Max

If you’re a fan of this show, then you exactly know where to watch it. But for those that don’t, the series is available exclusively on HBO Max. You can check it out by heading on over to this page.

How to watch ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 2 for free on HBO Max?

Now HBO Max is paid streamer and one of the best ones out there too. So you have to pay a subscription fee to get access to their massive catalogue. But there are a few workarounds you can use. You can find them right here-

Find your dream job

1. Free 7-day Trial with Hulu.

2. Free with HBO cable.

3. Free with AT&T 1000 plan.

4. Free one-year trials for AT&T TV and DirecTV packages.

5. Free with AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless phone service.

What to expect from ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 2?

The first episode had many of the original characters (that are still alive) and some new ones as well. Mostly we focused on the new Cristina, who looks exactly like Dolores. She is a video game writer who’s stories seem to have an effect that she did not expect. Caleb and Maeve reunite in the episode as well.

In the second episode, the mysteries continue to pile up as Christina keeps hearing about this “Tower”. Moreover the highlight of the episode is definitely the new “Westworld”. That’s right, we have new theme park, this time not western but more from the golden era of the twenties. There’s a lot more surprises in this new episode we won’t spoil, so do watch it yourself.